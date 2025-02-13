Hemington Wealth Management Has $368,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

ESGV stock opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

