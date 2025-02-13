Hemington Wealth Management Has $148,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

