Hemington Wealth Management Buys 422 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 682,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $105.42 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,121.35. This trade represents a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.