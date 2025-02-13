Hemington Wealth Management Buys 27 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 740.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $458.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

In related news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $4,306,843. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

