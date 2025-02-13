Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading 18.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) traded up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 111,920,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 33,660,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.80 million, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.12.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

