Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stake Cut by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group makes up 6.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.68% of Healthcare Services Group worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,017.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $784.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

