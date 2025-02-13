Head-To-Head Contrast: Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) and Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incannex Healthcare has a beta of 7.44, suggesting that its share price is 644% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma and Incannex Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Incannex Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Incannex Healthcare.

43.8% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Incannex Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Incannex Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $18.14 million 34.58 -$72.85 million ($0.43) -7.70 Incannex Healthcare $10,000.00 3,046.25 -$18.46 million ($1.39) -1.24

Incannex Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incannex Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Incannex Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -1,137.65% -68.18% -51.55% Incannex Healthcare N/A -182.23% -127.38%

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma beats Incannex Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression. The company’s research and development programs include AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor to reawaken patients’ HBV-specific immune system; and small molecule antiviral medicines to treat coronaviruses, including COVID-19. It has licensing agreements with Gritstone Oncology, Inc; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Qilu Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd; Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and Antios Therapeutics, Inc. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation also has a clinical collaboration agreement with Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc to evaluate VTP-300. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. It also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 skin that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis. In addition, its product portfolio includes IHL-675A for inflammatory lung disease, IHL-675A for rheumatoid arthritis, IHL-675A for inflammatory bowel disease, and IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury and concussion, which have completed pre-clinical trials; and MedChew 1401 for pain and spasticity in multiple sclerosis, MedChew GB for post-herpatic neuralgia, MedChew-1502 for Parkinson's disease, MedChew-1503 for dementia, MedChew RL for restless legs syndrome, APIRx 1505 Flotex for chrohn's disease, CanChew RX and SuppoCan (Suppository) for inflammatory bowel disease, CheWell for addiction of cannabis, CanQuit for tobacco smoking cessation, CanQuit O for opioid addiction, APIRx-1701 for glaucoma, suppoCan gastro for IBD, and APIRx-1702 for dry eye syndrome that are in pre-clinical trials. Incannex Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

