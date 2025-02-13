HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $290,461.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,495. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,189 shares of company stock worth $5,723,518 in the last 90 days. 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,450,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,242,000 after buying an additional 209,740 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Alkermes by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,302,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,232,000 after acquiring an additional 419,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,988,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,684,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

