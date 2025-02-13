Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 19639203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.40) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 114.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haydale Graphene Industries plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

