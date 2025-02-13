Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 267,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,326 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DLR opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

