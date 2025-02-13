Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Shade Tree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,065.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,067.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $964.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $918.45.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

