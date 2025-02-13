Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

