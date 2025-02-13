Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CBRE Group by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.15.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

