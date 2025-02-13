Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.25 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

