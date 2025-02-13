Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 17.4 %
NYSE:HBI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,228,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,103. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
