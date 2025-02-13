Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$92.20 and last traded at C$94.69, with a volume of 50018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.53.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.74. The company has a market cap of C$825.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

