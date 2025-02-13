Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Halliburton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.7% annually over the last three years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

