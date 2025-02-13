Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. FMR LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
BUG opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $886.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
