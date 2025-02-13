G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

