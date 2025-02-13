G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.