G&S Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $528.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

