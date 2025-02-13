Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – February 10th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or sale of food and household goods typically found in grocery stores. These stocks can include companies that produce packaged foods, beverages, personal care products, and other essential household items. Investors may choose to invest in grocery stocks due to the stability and consistent demand for these products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,709,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,712,168. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $15.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,059.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,139. The company has a market capitalization of $470.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $961.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $915.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,063.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,856,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $822.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

