Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 66.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

