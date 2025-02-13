Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Grifols Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 66.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
