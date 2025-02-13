Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 536 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $604,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $114.77 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.