Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Certuity LLC boosted its position in ASML by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $756.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.48 and a 200-day moving average of $764.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

