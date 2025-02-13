Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 154,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 618,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,080.00. 40.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

