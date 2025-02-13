Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 5,100 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $4,182,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,740,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

