Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 149,791 Shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,791 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Senstar Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Senstar Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $82.98 million, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

Senstar Technologies Profile

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

