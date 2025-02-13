GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,633. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.6 %

GDDY opened at $207.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.