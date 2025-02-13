Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) is Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up about 2.9% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

