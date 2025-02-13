Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Global X PropTech ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,193.33 and a beta of 1.45. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

About Global X PropTech ETF

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

