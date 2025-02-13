Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Global X PropTech ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,193.33 and a beta of 1.45. Global X PropTech ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $36.76.
About Global X PropTech ETF
