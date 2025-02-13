Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 52.3% in January

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 758,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,700. The firm has a market cap of $910.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.