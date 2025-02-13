Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 52.3% in January

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 758,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,700. The firm has a market cap of $910.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
