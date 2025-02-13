Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,437,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,827,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 711,253 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.26 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
