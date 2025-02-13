Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $326.82 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.50 and a 200 day moving average of $259.45.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

