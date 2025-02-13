Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $1,109,612.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,624.40. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,535.64. This represents a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock worth $70,690,871. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -116.40 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

