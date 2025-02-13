Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,734 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,935,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after buying an additional 257,223 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $42.90 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

