Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 418.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 123.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

