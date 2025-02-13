Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.