Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.700-8.100 EPS.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
GILD stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,147.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. The trade was a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,824 shares of company stock worth $53,611,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
