Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $103.31 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,824 shares of company stock valued at $53,611,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

