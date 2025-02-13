Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

GEI stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$23.99. 172,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,069. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.42 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

