Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Boosted by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

