Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Leerink Partners

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s current price.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $314,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

