Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 47,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 685,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -89.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

