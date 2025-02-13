GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Price Up 8% – Time to Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $64.28. Approximately 346,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,026,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

In other news, major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 126,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $8,973,629.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,719,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,499,799.76. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,505.60. This trade represents a 96.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,669 shares of company stock valued at $28,061,081. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 304.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

