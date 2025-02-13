FY2025 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Lowered by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $61,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

