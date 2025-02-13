Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 1,030,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,693,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.27.

Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fusion Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 152.68% and a negative net margin of 195.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Antibodies plc will post -129.9999875 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

