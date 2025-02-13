Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of FJTNY stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Fuji Media has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.