Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of FJTNY stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Fuji Media has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.
About Fuji Media
