Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 45.58%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 90.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

