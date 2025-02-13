Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 128,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 62,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

