Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $434.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.23, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $437.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.79 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $50,597,609. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

